Pleasant weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend

Warmer days ahead

Dry weather pattern

Another night with clear skies and calm winds means another cold start for the day for Saturday. Expect temperatures to be below the freezing mark in the upper 20s.

For Saturday expect lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 50s and only a light breeze. That will be nearly repeated on Sunday as we climb into the lower 50s again. This will be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy!

Next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. It should cool off just a bit for Monday with upper 40s before we surge into the upper 50s to even low 60s for the middle of the week.

Of course, the nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention will turn towards late Thursday into Friday, when our next system could potentially begin to move through. At this time, it looks like there should be some showers moving through overnight Thursday and lingering through Friday.

It’s still pretty far out, but this rain would be very much needed. This system could even bring colder temperatures for mid-December.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

