Pleasant weekend before Arctic air settles in next week

Warmer this weekend with more clouds tomorrow

Arctic cold settles in next week

Slight chance of rain/snow showers Monday

After yesterday’s cold, this weekend will feel very nice! Warmer weather returns today with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tomorrow, we’ll see more cloud cover ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Monday. Temperatures should still make it into the mid 50s, despite the cloud cover. They may even be slightly warmer if the clouds aren’t as thick.

Once the front passes, we’ll get another big temperature tumble into Monday. Monday morning could bring in a slight chance for some showers both rain and snow, mainly north of I-70. It shouldn’t amount to much, as it’ll move through very quickly with minimal moisture to work with, but just something to keep in mind. Our actual high temperatures Monday will happen early in the morning, but we’ll see falling temperatures and breezy conditions behind the front for the rest of the day.

After that, precipitation chances really start to diminish and Tuesday through Thursday looks to be mainly dry with just really cold air as high temperatures only top out in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor





