Pleasant weekend in store with warmer temperatures

Warmer weekend in store

Chance for showers Monday into Tuesday

Dry and seasonable for the rest of the week

Our temperatures have been warming through the overnight hours thanks to the combination of cloud cover and southerly breezes. We’ll continue to see our temperatures warm though much of the day, into the mid-upper 40s, before a weak front pushes through this afternoon. The good news is, that’s not going to do much besides give us some extra cloud cover for a few hours. It will switch our winds to the north, though.

Those cooler northerly breezes don’t stick around for too long, and by Sunday we’ll even top out in the low-mid 50s as more warming takes place ahead of a stronger system. We’ll even see temperatures on Monday in the 50s again before a cold front swings through. That’ll give us a chance for some light rain showers, but the better chance for rain looks to remain south of our area as of right now.

Behind the front, colder air sinks in, and Tuesday’s highs look to only top out in the mid-upper 30s. There’s a slight possibility to see some brief snow showers early in the morning, but otherwise we’ll stay dry through the remainder of the week as our temperatures warm back into the 40s through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor