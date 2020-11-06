Pleasant & windy weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Above average warmth through the weekend

Rain chance Monday night

Cooler late next week

Temperatures tonight will stay in the low 50s as winds continue to blow through the area at 10-15 mph. Low-level clouds and perhaps some fog is also possible early Saturday morning.

The weekend looks to be a nice one with temperatures continuing in the 70s. Our only issue will be the winds.

Saturday will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will start to filter in and winds will increase at 15-25 mph.

By Sunday, winds will be sustained from the south at 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph. Cloud cover builds in late Sunday as our next system approaches.

We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday as a powerful cold front moves through.

For timing: Rain becomes likely Monday evening. Showers, and maybe a couple thunderstorms, will be possible overnight. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon. Highs by then, will only be in the 40s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this week as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s with another chance of rain on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez