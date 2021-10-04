Pleasant with dry conditions through the workweek

We start the week off with sunny skies and warm, but pleasant, temperatures. Highs should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s, and dew points will be in the low 50s for a comfortable afternoon.

This week looks pretty quiet with quite a bit of sunshine and near normal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 50s through Thursday.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon.