Pleasantly cool weather sticking around for a while

What We’re Tracking:

Periodic cloud cover this week

Cool to mild conditions

Rain chances toward end of the week

Another chilly night with a few clouds passing through early in the night, then some clearing toward morning. As temperatures dip into the middle to upper 30s again, we’ll have patches of frost possible in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week with highs for Wednesday and Thursday only expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are also expected to persist through the next few days. Fortunately, the wind will remain fairly light.

The next storm system to move into Kansas should arrive late Thursday into Friday when we could see more rain. Those showers should wind down fairly early on Saturday, but we’ll stay cool behind the rain. Warmer temperatures may arrive by Monday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

