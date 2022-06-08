Now that overnight storms are done with, we actually get a little stretch of dry weather! All of today, tonight, and much of Thursday appear dry with highs near 80°.

Winds will also be out of the north, lowering humidity, for a pleasantly warm afternoon. Tonight, we get to enjoy mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

Our next chance for storms arrives Thursday afternoon and will linger into Friday morning. There is a slight risk a couple storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main concern.