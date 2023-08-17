We should see a bit of cloud cover moving through today as a weak front pushes through the area. That will turn our wind to the north at about 10-15 mph, and will hold temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for one more day.

An area of high pressure in the jet stream flow moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 90s as we transition into the pattern, and by the weekend we can expect triple digit heat. Dew points, though, look to remain in the mid 60s. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather.

The heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind after Saturday, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.