We’ll see a northeasterly breeze today, and that should help to keep our afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Expect clear weather through the day and into tonight, allowing our temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Thursday.

After today, we gradually warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday. Hotter weather looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. The good news is that humidity will stay low to the weekend.

Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again. As of right now, the only chance for rain is a the potential for an isolated storm or two late Tuesday. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.