Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the remainder of the week and overnight temperatures should be in the lower 50s. Conditions will remain pleasant for the next couple of days. Expect moderate winds and mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for a few showers Friday afternoon that could possibly linger on into Saturday morning. Other than that, conditions should remain dry through the weekend and into the start of next week, as well.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle 80s starting Sunday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.