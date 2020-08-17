Pleasantly warm week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny week ahead

Pleasantly warm this week

Warming towards the weekend

We’ve got a quiet weather pattern setting up for the next several days. We’ll have lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle 80s. Tonight, we’ll be able to cool off into the upper 50s and low 60s again, as another front moves through, reinforcing the dry, pleasant conditions.

Tuesday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. We should make it into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows heading into Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures should stay below average all the way through the week, but we eventually climb into the upper 80s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

