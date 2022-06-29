What We’re Tracking:

Warm with a light breeze

Gradual warming trend

Storm chances return by the weekend

Southerly wind starts increasing today, bringing back our heat and humidity slowly throughout the workweek. Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 90s and Thursday looks to make it into the lower to middle 90s.

Tonight, lows will dip down into the upper 60s making for another nice start to the day. Humidity will climb, but not to terribly high levels through the middle of the week. Muggier weather should be fully back by Friday and into the weekend.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday and into the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush