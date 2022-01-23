Plenty of sunshine expected today with even warmer temperatures through tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Another nice day today

Few clouds moving through

Bigger cool down for next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday. Highs will make it into the lower to middle 40s with a slight breeze out of the north. Overall another nice day is in the forecast so be sure to get outside and enjoy the end of your weekend!

For those heading out to the Chiefs game tonight, tailgating will consist of reasonable temperatures for this time of year with a light breeze continuing to move through. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the lower 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

The mild weather will continue for Monday with middle 50s expected to start the work week and plenty of sunshine. That’s all before our next cold front moves in quietly, dropping our temperatures into the 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday and struggling to warm up throughout the week. The second half of the week will continue to see sunshine with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush