Plenty of sunshine expected today with humidity back in the region

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity returns today

Mostly sunny, warmer

Temperatures continue to rise

Temperatures today will range from the lower 90s out east to the upper 90s out west. With plenty of moisture back in the area our heat index values will quickly approach the lower 100s in several spots. A few clouds will move in and out of the area, but mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Later this afternoon some stronger thunderstorms may develop near the northwestern portions of our viewing area. Some of the storms may be severe, however most of the severe weather is expected to stay much further north in Nebraska. The majority of the viewing area will stay dry today. Overnight lows this evening will bottom out in the middle 70s.

Looking forward to the beginning of next week, temperatures will rise rapidly into the upper 90s and lower 100s. With dewpoints in the lower to middle 70s we will have to keep a close on our heat index values which could reach 105+ degrees in a few spots. Dry conditions will persist through most of the week.

By late week, we see our rain and storm chances make a comeback although we don’t really see a big cool down in store for the near future.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush