What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny

Much warmer

Pleasant through next week

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with just a light breeze from the south. The winds may not be too fast, but the southerly direction will be important; it will help us warm up significantly today and further help melt any residual snowfall. Highs should make it into the middle 60s across the region. Overall plan on a great second half of your weekend!

We look to remain mostly dry for the next several days. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers Monday that will be hit or miss. If it does play out, it will be in the form of rain as we hold on to the warmer weather. Highs for the beginning of the week will be in the lower to middle 60s. High fire danger also makes it’s way back into the forecast.

By Wednesday, highs will return to the 70s – if not 80s! So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least. More rain chances return Thursday and Friday as our upper air patterns shift into a more spring like formation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush