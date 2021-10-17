Plenty of sunshine expected today with seasonable temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Calm sunny day ahead

Seasonable temperatures

Slight cool down mid week

After a chilly start to the day today, you can once again expect abundant sunshine throughout the region. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s to wrap up the weekend – which is actually several degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will remain on the calm side making it an overall great day to get outside!

Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek. Monday the winds will pick up a bit, but overall another nice day is in the forecast. Conditions are favorable for a dry start to the week with a few more clouds in the area.

A cold front looks to move through sometime by Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for some rain although models have been back and forth with the precipitation. It will cool us back down though into the middle 60s for the second half of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush