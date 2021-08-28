Plenty of sunshine expected today with storm chances for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny today

Rain chances Sunday

Slightly cooler next week

Temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine expected. Humidity will be on the more moderate side but our heat index values will still carry us into the upper 90s making for another hot day. Breezy conditions will also be present with winds out of the south. Overnight lows will take us back into the middle 70s.

Our weather pattern will start to change a bit for us heading into Sunday as a cold front looks to arrive early in the day, bringing with it some rain and thunderstorm chances. A few of the storms could be strong to severe – depending on how much force the front helps provide. We will also see a slight cool down in temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Early next week we hold on to the slightly more tolerable temperatures. Although it won’t be a full cool-down, but at least a partial break from the more intense heat, with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the lower 90s.

As far as rain chances go for next week, things don’t look fantastic. Our upper air patterns become less favorable for any measurable rainfall to make its way back into the forecast for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush