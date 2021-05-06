Plenty of sunshine in store for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine again Thursday

Warmer by the weekend

Rounds of storms this weekend, as well

We’ll start off your Thursday with clear skies and temperatures near more seasonable levels in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll see sunshine for most of the day and that should send temperatures climbing into the 60s. We’ll slowly warm up as we approach 70° on Friday before cloud cover start to build in as we close out the work week.

By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and lower 80s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday morning. Rain chances look to continue periodically Saturday and we could even see a few thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures drop back down below average into the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

