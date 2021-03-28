Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with winds picking up tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine this afternoon

Warm and windy Monday

Dry conditions next week

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon which will make it feel a bit warmer than yesterday. A slight breeze out of the West will be present with highs in the lower to middle 60s across the region. Overnight lows will drop us into the upper 40s.

Winds will really start to pick up early Monday morning with speeds of 20 – 30 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph by the afternoon. Elevated fire danger will also be a concern. The good news is that the strong southerly breezes will really help boost our temperatures with highs soaring into the middle to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

A cold front looks to move through early Tuesday which will drop temperatures to below average levels in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. This front may provide some cloud cover as well, although it doesn’t look to bring in any precipitation along with it.

Slightly below average temperatures will stick around for Wednesday before we slowly start to warm back up to seasonable levels by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com