Plenty of sunshine today with breezy and warm conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy today

Warm start to the week

Few rain chances ahead

A quiet start to the day today will lead to a warm and well above average afternoon with our temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with winds picking up speed from the southwest at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Plenty of sunshine is still expected to close out the weekend but summer-like temperatures stick around through early next week.

The upcoming work week will start off warm as we hold on to the southerly winds and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some of our western counties making it to the middle 90s. The warmer air looks to last through at least Tuesday before we start to see a more active weather pattern.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid week, but rain chances are starting to look a bit more likely by Wednesday. Moisture and humidity are also set to make a return around this time, helping those chances even more. Temperatures for the second half of the week should be a bit more seasonable in the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush