Plenty of sunshine today with warmer weather this week

Weather

What We’re Tracking:

  • Quiet weather pattern
  • Nice warm up this week
  • Next cold front on Friday

After a chilly start to the day this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A light breeze out of the southwest will help with the warm-up today and even more so as we head into the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be present with just a few passing clouds overhead. Winds will remain fairly light making for an overall pleasant but cool evening.

From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 50s for above average temperatures with sunshine through at least Thursday. A front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

