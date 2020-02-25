Possible light rain or snow showers today before much stronger wind overnight

Much of Sunday was pleasant, but rain certainly covered northeast Kansas from midnight to noon Monday. Clouds were stubborn and the northerly breeze made it very chilly.

Now it turns a little colder. An approaching disturbance should generate rain showers and snow showers today. Once that system passes, the wind becomes much stronger and temperatures should start to tumble.

Cloudy this afternoon with gusty breezes. Precipitation will be heavy to the west/southwest near Abilene, Council Grove and Emporia. The wind will likely be stronger through the overnight into Wednesday.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 37-41

Wind: N/NE 15-30

Wind Chills: 20-30

Wednesday appears to be the coldest day of the week with mid to upper 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Sun looks more abundant for late week. Precipitation chances should be near zero for Thursday through the weekend, but temperatures don’t get much higher until Saturday.

Saturday looks pleasant with warmer temps and abundant sunshine. Sunday should be mostly sunny early, but clouds likely increase. Temperatures may go above 60, which is a great way to transition from February to March.

We may see enough moisture and instability around Monday for a t’storm chance. Temperatures will probably stay very mild through the middle of next week.

You may see a few raindrops and snowflakes today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com