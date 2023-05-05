What We’re Tracking

Early morning drizzle

Record breaking heat possible

Hit-or-miss rain chances

Tonight, breezy conditions will remain in the area with a warm southerly wind keeping us in the 60s overnight. A very pleasant evening is in the forecast with partly cloudy skies hanging around.

A few weather models are hinting at a chance for some of us to see some early morning drizzle on Saturday. It should clear out by lunchtime with minimal impacts for everyone. Winds will once again pick up out of the South with gusts 30+ mph possible.

Much warmer temperatures build in for the weekend and the start of next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday are likely to climb into the lower to middle 90s – leading to some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year. In fact there’s a chance we could break the record highs on both days. Here’s a look at Topeka:

Record high on Saturday: 92 (1916)

Record high on Sunday: 94 (1934)

There appears to be several hit-or-miss rain chances for the end of the weekend and start of next week, too. With our heat and moisture in the air the next several days, we can’t rule out a couple storms developing with the heat of the day. Our next best chance for more widespread rain, though, looks to hold off until the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush