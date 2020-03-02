Possible snow shower early and much cooler before a dry, mild and breezy period begins

We had abundant sunshine Friday and squeezed in as much sun as we could Saturday. Temperatures were certainly much warmer this weekend as some spots got close to 70 degrees.

Clouds stuck around for a bit Sunday, but we didn’t get the late day and evening rain like last week that made it so wet one week ago. This week looks warm, dry and mostly sunny.

We begin today with some cloudiness. There may even be a raindrop or snowflake across the north and northwest counties early. It should be partly sunny or certainly become that way after lunch. North wind will make for somewhat chilly conditions throughout the day.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 48-53

Wind: N/NW 10-15

Tuesday will be a warmer with more of a westerly breeze. Wednesday may be our warmest day (of the next five) with mid to upper 60s and a partly cloudy sky. This is quite the bonus since the average high for early March is only around 50.

The upcoming weekend looks fantastic right now, except for the stiff breezes. It will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and strong south wind. There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

Enjoy the above normal temps and abundant sunshine after today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

