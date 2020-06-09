Possible storms late today and tonight with extreme wind tonight into early Wednesday

Yesterday we had clouds steadily increase as the remnants of Christobal lifted toward the middle Mississippi Valley. It also was another day above 90 degrees with dew points around 70.

A cold front in the Rockies will begin moving across the state. It will still be humid for most of the day. Thunderstorms should be expected by late afternoon, and most of the initial action should occur between 3-7pm.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 85-89

Wind: S/SW 15-25

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 7pm Tuesday to 7am Wednesday for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley and Washington.

A Wind Advisory is posted for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties from 1am to noon Wednesday.

Some rain and thunder will continue overnight. The wind becomes northwesterly at 30-50mph, and that likely makes noise and may cause some minor damage. Precipitation likely ends a few hours after sunrise. North/northwest wind will continue as cooler and less humid air comes surging across northeast Kansas.

After mid to upper 70s for midweek, temperatures for the end of the week should be about 5-10 degrees lower, and dew points should be about 15-20 below what we experienced for almost a week.

It does become warmer this weekend with mid to upper 80s and abundant sunshine. By early next week, we may be back to near 90 with higher moisture content.

Prepare for wicked wind overnight and a less humid day tomorrow…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com