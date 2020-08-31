Possible storms to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible this morning

More rain overnight and early Tuesday

Cooler temperatures this week

We’re tracking another cold front set to move through the area this morning. There’s the potential for storms to develop along it, mainly after 4 a.m. and moving south east through the mid-morning. Some of these storms, especially in the northeastern corner of the area, could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Once the rain moves out, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. A chance for a couple showers or storms along with areas of cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit below average through the day.

Overnight and into Tuesday will be another chance for showers and storms and highs again only in the 70s for Tuesday before clearing out and warming up a little bit for the middle of the week as high temperatures return to the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

