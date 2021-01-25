Potent winter storm moves through today

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Ottawa, and Clay counties until midnight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Dickinson, Geary, Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee counties until midnight

We will see a chilly rain for the southern and eastern counties and heavy snow developing for our northern and northwestern counties. A period of rain mixed with sleet is also likely for part of the central areas later this morning.

As for snow totals, there are several factors that will play a key role, with the main one being the slightest shift in the storm’s position could heavily skew snow amounts.

Totals look to be heavier for our far northern counties with 6″-12″ possible for areas like Marysville and Concordia. Some areas in the northwestern counties could exceed 12″.

Farther south there is a growing issue of rain transitioning to snow, which makes forecasting total accumulation very tricky. The farther southeast you go, the less snow there will be, with little to now snow for southern counties.

Not only will we have the wintry precipitation to deal with today, but our winds will also be fairly breezy. That will cause some blowing and drifting snow where we have it, and wind chills in the 20s all day even if you just see mainly rain in your area.