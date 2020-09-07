Powerful cold front begins to move through, much colder midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Not so hot for Labor Day…for some

Much cooler starting Tuesday

Rainy middle of the week

We’ve been tracking this monster cold front for several days now, and it’s finally here. However, it won’t totally move through until sometime tomorrow. That means about half of us will feel some relief from the heat today, while the other half gets one more day of summer. The front will stall out pretty much right through the center of the area. So, north of I-70, temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s. South, temps will still be in the low to mid 90s.

Once the cold front fully moves through on Tuesday, the chilly air will surge southward throughout the course of the day and temperatures will be drastically cooler behind it. Some spots south and east, could still make it into the 80s tomorrow, but temps will drop into the 60s very quickly once your winds shift to the north. Our northwestern counties may struggle to make it into the 50s tomorrow!

This front is also going to bring some windy and rainy conditions. So, expect a chilly rain Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 20-30 mph out of the north.

Looking further ahead to the end of the week into next weekend, the storm system becomes cutoff from the jet stream and rotates around us for a few days, so rain chances start to diminish towards Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s through then and lows in the 40s. We begin to warm into the 70s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com