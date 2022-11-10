We’ll have warm weather through the middle part of the morning with temperatures near 70° before the cold front moves through. Winds will continue to gust around 35 – 40 mph out of the south ahead of the front, then shift to the north as it passes through.

Temperatures will drop around 10-15° within the hour of the front passing through your area. Eventually, by dinner time this evening, temperatures will likely be in the mid 40s.

Thunderstorm chances will be confined to the eastern half of the area from midday to Thursday afternoon with just spotty showers possible elsewhere. Most of the rain associated with this front will fall in Iowa and Missouri.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the warm weather early Thursday down into the middle 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.