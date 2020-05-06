Prepare for chilly weather ahead as an unseasonably cool pattern is just beginning

Rain chances are Thursday and Monday into Tuesday of next week

Many communities experienced heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and damaging wind Monday. Sunshine was abundant Tuesday, but gusty wind created problems from time to time.

Yesterday’s stronger breezes diminished last night. Wednesday looks decent with sunshine and some cloudiness. The sky conditions will vary occasionally. Highs will be in the 60s. Dry and slightly cooler air will keep easing into the region for the near future.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 63-67

Wind: NW 10-20

Showers gradually develop on Thursday as temperatures dip for late week. Most areas will get another day in the low 60s. It may be a struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday.

This weekend should be mild and pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. However, it may seem unseasonably cool for some with lows of 39-45 with highs of 62-67. That’s more like late March or early April weather.

There will be more showers late Monday into Tuesday as temps remain chilly. We may see temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s through Wednesday of next week so there’s nothing really warm or humid on the horizon.

We may not see another 70-degree day until next Thursday…..

KSNT Meteorologist David George



