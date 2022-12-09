We clear out for today as we warm into the middle 40s with sunshine for the afternoon. Winds remain light for today, and through the entire weekend, too!

There looks to be another wave of energy heading our direction for Friday night, and while it doesn’t appear to be a great chance for widespread rain, some spots south of I-70 could see a few showers move in overnight and early Saturday.

That will be in and out very quickly, prior to daybreak tomorrow, and Saturday should actually feature some sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday looks to be more of the same, making for a pleasant end to the weekend.