Quiet and clear tonight with breezy conditions for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet weather continues

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

A few clouds passing by overhead are the result of a weak cold front pushing through this afternoon. Clear skies are then expected overnight which will allow our temperatures to rapidly cool into the lower 20s for tomorrow morning.

Wednesday looks to be pretty similar to what we saw today. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s with our warming trend really starting to take off. Breezy conditions will also start to pick up with 25 mph gusts possible by the afternoon.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° along with a few more clouds starting to move in.

The warming trend pushes into Friday as we welcome Christmas Eve into northeast Kansas. Models are continuing to indicate that a cold front will move through – but there isn’t the best agreement on timing. Right now it looks like we could see upper 60s to maybe even lower 70s if the front is delayed just enough for Friday. No matter when the front moves through though – it looks like a white Christmas is off the table for this year.

Temperatures on Christmas day will be very dependent on the front timing. As of now, it may be a little bit cooler, but still warm for late December, with highs in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush