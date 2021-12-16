Quiet and cold night ahead, pleasant for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Cool but pleasant Friday

Chilly air Saturday

Colder nights ahead

After a very active day of weather yesterday, things really started to quiet down for today and we’ll continue to stay quiet with our weather pattern through the next several days as we pick up the pieces from the damaging winds.

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet conditions can be expected. A lack of cloud cover overhead will allow our overnight lows to drop into the lower 30s for your Friday morning. Several areas waking up will be freezing but thankfully just a light breeze is anticipated, limiting the wind chill factor just a bit.

By Friday we may try and warm things up by a few degrees, with lower 50s, but we don’t get much time to see temperatures any warmer than that as yet another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday. This front will move through quietly as we don’t look to see any precipitation chances just cooler air. Highs to start out the weekend will struggle to even get out of the 30s with 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Early next week we’ll hold on to those 40s for Monday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warm-up looks to take place by midweek as afternoon highs start to climb into the lower to middle 50s.

An early look at the holiday forecast: The chance of a white Christmas this year is about slim to none. As you can imagine, this December we have seen many records being broken with our temperatures so it’s easy to assume snow is off the table. There are indications another cold front will move through before Christmas Eve but no activity looks to come along with it. Temperatures may be around 40° or so. Depending on the timing, we could warm back up just in time for Christmas day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller