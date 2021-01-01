Quiet and cold night ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Snowfall ends

Cold night ahead

Warming up through the weekend

Snow wrapped up this evening leaving a blanket of snow behind in spots. Topeka received about 5.0″ of snow while other spots like Junction City received nothing out of this system. With fresh snow on the ground, temperatures tonight will fall into the teens with a mostly cloudy sky.

We’ll stay dry throughout the weekend as the sun reappears late in the afternoon and temperatures climb above freezing during the afternoon into the mid 30s. The sooner we can get the snow to melt, the faster we can warm things up. With that being said Sunday is a gamble with temperatures depending on how much snow is left on the ground but we’ll try and make it into the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, above average temperatures come into play as we try and reach 50° near the start of the week. Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes mixing in possible. Keep an eye on updates with our forecast throughout the weekend for the latest updates.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

