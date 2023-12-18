What We’re Tracking

Cold temperatures tonight

Stronger breezes on Tuesday

Rain chance later this week

Tonight, we may be able to briefly dip into the middle 20s as our winds begin to shift around to the south at 5-10mph. That cold start to the day tomorrow gives way to a rather windy day. We could see wind gusts around 30mph through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will climb into upper 40s to lower 50s by Tuesday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly cloudy and mild for Wednesday with south breezes once again. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. Showers may start to develop for the area by late in the day on Thursday. Even with all of the cloud cover, temperatures will keep inching upward into the upper 50s to near 60° by the end of the week.

This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, and really, Santa may be feeling pretty toasty here in Northeast Kansas. Highs leading up to Christmas will be near 60° with lows in the 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller