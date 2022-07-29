What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy, pleasant evening

Gradually warming through the weekend

Much hotter next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with overnight lows cooling into the lower 60s with a few spots maybe even seeing some upper 50s. Overall, plan on a very mild evening with just a light breeze in the area.

Highs for Saturday will remain mild in the mid 80s with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Sunday before we see the hot temperatures return. There is an ever so slight chance we could see a shower or thunderstorm over the weekend but nothing widespread is expected.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so enjoy the break from the heat for the next few days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush