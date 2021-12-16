Quiet and cooler conditions expected today with plenty of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler today

Winds calm down

Chilly air on Saturday

After a very active day of weather yesterday things will be quite calm across northeast Kansas today. The two biggest differences you will notice are the lack of wind gusts as well as a fairly significant drop in temperatures. After seeing upper 70s yesterday we’ll be maxing out in the upper 40s today – a 30 degree drop in temperatures with mostly sunny skies.

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet conditions can be expected. A lack of cloud cover overhead will allow our overnight lows to drop into the lower 30s for your Friday morning. Several areas waking up will be freezing but thankfully just a light breeze is anticipated, limiting the wind chill factor just a bit.

By Friday we may try and warm things up by a few degrees, with lower 50s, but we don’t get much time to see temperatures any warmer than that as yet another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday. Highs to start out the weekend will struggle to even get out of the 30s with 40s by Sunday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush