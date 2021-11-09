Quiet and cooler today before showers and storms move through tomorrow

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies to start with today, and cooler temperatures behind a weak front that moved through overnight. We may see some sunshine later, but we’ll probably be fighting the clouds for much of the day. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to climb into the lower 60s for highs on Tuesday.

More clouds work their way in overnight ahead of our next system, and that should keep our overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, are likely throughout the day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out. Highs Wednesday may be able to make it into the low to mid 60s before the cooler air arrives behind the cold front.