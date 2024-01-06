What We’re Tracking

Dry tomorrow

A bigger system for early next week

Colder weather ahead

Heading into tonight, we will start to lose some of the cloud cover. That will allow temperatures to drop down into the lower to middle 20s. Tomorrow will be quiet and relatively nice for this time of year with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll start off with some sunshine before cloud cover moves in for Sunday evening

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active after this weekend, too. watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even heavier precipitation. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix before it changes over to all snow on Monday. Towards the south, places could see anywhere from 3-6″ and even higher totals to the north. We’ll continue to fine tune these totals as the storm gets closer, so keep checking back in for updates.

There are some signals that even colder air starts to work it’s way in during the last half of next week. We do get a bit of a break between systems, though, for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by next weekend. We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard