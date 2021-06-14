Quiet and warm conditions expected this evening with plenty of sunshine tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds will continue from time to time this evening with fairly warm temperatures expected. Overnight lows will keep us near the 70 degree mark with calm winds in place. Highs tomorrow jump right back up into the middle 90s with sunshine continuing to dominate the forecast.

By midweek, our humidity levels will start to creep back up accompanied by temperatures in the upper 90s; it will likely start to feel quite muggy again. As for Thursday, current signals are pointing to the potential for our viewing area to see its first 100 degree day. This would be above average for this time of year but still fitting considering the first day of summer is just around the corner!

The upper level ridging we’ve been under for the last several days looks to hold steady, at least until the end of the week. It should start to break down towards the weekend. Until then, we’re looking a dry and hot conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll be watching for a front to slide across the area bringing in a slight chance for some showers and maybe even thunderstorms. Best chance for this will be Friday and Saturday. Behind the front will be more seasonable temperatures, back in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

