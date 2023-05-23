We stay mostly sunny and warm for today with highs in the lower 80s. By midweek, highs will remain the low to middle 80s, but we may start to see a few pop-up storms in the afternoon on Wednesday. There looks to be a slightly better chance for showers and storms by Thursday as our temperatures take a slight dip closer to 80°.

As the week progresses, slightly more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! Highs through Memorial Day will remain in the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!