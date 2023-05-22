We have a warm and dry start to the week with highs today and tomorrow climbing into the low to mid 80s. Winds should remain fairly light, as well, only running about 5-10mph. Overnight lows will be mild as we dip into the mid to upper 50s for the next couple of nights.

By midweek, we stay warm with highs in the mid 80s, but we may start to see a few pop-up storms in the afternoon on Wednesday. There looks to be a slightly better chance for showers and storms by Thursday as our temperatures take a slight dip closer to 80°.

As the week progresses, slightly more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.