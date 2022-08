Highs today should make it into the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs into next week will see a gradual warming trend, into the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure builds into the area, and our forecast won’t change too much until we get closer to next weekend. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week.