Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. It should clear out enough Thursday and Friday for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly, especially our nighttime lows in the 20s.

Today will feel even chillier with a strong northwest wind (gusts up to 35mph) that will keep our wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation.

Right now, the path looks to be a little farther to the south, which would mean some light snow for much of Northeast Kansas. Accumulations, at this time, appear fairly minor, but we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.