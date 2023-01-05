Temperatures today will be pretty similar to yesterday as our westerly breeze continues. We can expect a lot of sunshine as highs climb into the low to mid 40s across the area. Wind chills will be in the teens to start with, but we’ll be feeling cooler all day with wind gusts around 20mph.

By Friday, we should be on the mild side again as temperatures return closer to 50°, but this warm-up is brief. Slightly cooler weather is expected for this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll start to see increasing clouds through the day as we begin to see our next system approach.

That quick system may move through late Friday and into early Saturday. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on the timing. Models are still all over the place with this system, but as it stands now, we’re not expecting much in the way of impacts as any precipitation should be light. Just be aware that there could be a rain/snow mix into the morning hours of Saturday.