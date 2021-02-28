Quiet evening ahead with a warming trend for this week

What We’re Tracking:

AM fog possible

Warming trend this week

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Winds are expected to calm down as we approach the evening hours and really not bother us too much throughout the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 20s tonight with a mostly clear evening in store for us. Some early morning freezing fog may develop before sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures will quickly warm up for Monday as a warming trend kicks in for the work week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. A similar setup takes place for Tuesday, but by midweek we should see our temperatures soar into the middle 60s.

Stray rain chances are possible late in the week, but the next week to 10 days are looking mild with general warmer-than-average weather and typical March breezes.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

