We get a bit of a break between systems for today and tomorrow before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday. Highs for the middle of the week look to rebound into the middle 30s with overnight lows in the teens with snow likely still on the ground. Winds will still be breezy for the next couple of days keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive late Thursday evening and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. We’re expecting another round of some accumulation, with the highest amounts to the north of I-70. In addition, you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Overnight lows will drop to near 0° starting Friday night and lasting through at least Monday night. Wind gusts on Friday could be around 40mph again as snow is falling, so we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees.

The frigid air will last through the weekend, and possibly even longer into next week, as winds continue to gust to around 30mph. Wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°. Yet another opportunity for snow arrives by Sunday. Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days.