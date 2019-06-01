Quiet for Sunday before storm chances return

Sunday is shaping up to be a wonderful end to the work week. A cold front that moves through in the overnight hours pushes the more humid air out of northeast Kansas and brings out plenty of sunshine for Sunday. We will also be a few degrees cooler than we sat on Saturday, highs will hover the 80 degree line.

Moving into Monday, we see a big change. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return once again, and look to stick around. Between Monday and Friday, we see chances for showers and storms every day of the week. Highs return to the 80s on Tuesday and continue into the weekend. Current thinking is that while not every day will have the potential for severe weather, there is a chance for severe thunderstorms during the week, certainty is just on the low end for now.

By the time we get into Saturday, we return to the drier side once again. Abundant sunshine stays with us for the middle of our weekend, and 80 degree highs will make for a nice day outside, just be sure to stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen!



– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams

