Temperatures start off very mild this morning, but a cold front will move through. Numbers will fall through the morning hours from the mid to upper 50s into the upper 30s and mid 40s.

By this afternoon, with some sunshine, we should rebound into the mid 50s again. Winds will slowly taper off through the day, becoming light by this evening.

We’ll stay dry through most of Tuesday, but we’ll see slight dip in temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloud cover may be stubborn as well with another midweek rain/snow chance arrives.

Our next storm system is set to arrive by Wednesday, and potentially a follow up system by the weekend. For midweek, the track appears to be placing much of the I-70 corridor and our southern counties with rain; our northern counties have a better chance to see snowfall.

Some models are giving us a chance of accumulating snowfall by Thursday morning for our northern counties, but we’ll have to wait until we get just a bit closer for more details, as the track continues to change a bit.