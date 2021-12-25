Quiet this evening with more record temperatures possible tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and pleasant evening

More record temps possible

Bigger cool down by midweek

Temperatures this evening will hang out in the middle to lower 40s after a fairly pleasant Christmas Day. Winds will stay calm through the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies turning into mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow.

For Sunday, winds look to pick up quite a bit ahead of our next “system”. This “system” will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the middle to upper 60s – which will once again challenge record highs as we look to the end of December. Winds could gust as much as 35-40 mph. There also appears to be the slightest chance for a few sprinkles but models are not in the best agreement which brings down confidence levels.

By next week, a larger change in the forecast is beginning to shape up – but mostly for just temperatures. Monday will see highs in the lower 50s with a slight chance of rain over night. Tuesday will see a better chance for rain with highs back into the 60s. And then a fairly potent cold front is expected to move through for the second half of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush